Fans of Randy Travis will love his music forever and ever, amen. But since the performer suffered a stroke in 2013, he’s been unable to sing, and his admirers have had to listen to his old records to commune with his soulful spirit.

“We’ve had people ask us, ‘How do we hear Randy’s music other than on the radio or on CD?’” his wife, Mary Travis, exclusively tells Closer. Finally, there’s an answer. Starting Ocober 16 in Indianapolis, a 12-city tour of “The Music of Randy Travis” will launch, with vocalist and close friend James Dupré filling in for Randy with his old band. Randy, 60, and Mary (his wife since 2015) will be along for the ride as well.

“It just seemed like a perfect storm of life, if you will,” explains Mary. “This is something Randy wants so bad.”

For James, it’s an opportunity to honor an artist who’s had a profound influence on him. “Randy’s always genuine and nice to people — that’s one of the biggest things he’s taught me,” says James, 35. “I love that I can be part of perpetuating his legacy and iconic voice.”

Mary says James’ renditions of Randy’s classic tunes like “Diggin’ Up Bones” and “Deeper Than the Holler” give her “the same kind of goose bumps” she got when she first heard her husband’s voice: “James is like a part of our family, so that made it a natural fit to test out this new adventure,” she gushes.

More importantly, “it’s good for Randy’s soul to be back with his fans, listening to his music,” explains Mary. “The destination is the same, but the road’s a little different.”

Others places that will luckily see Randy’s music played live include Augusta, Georgia; Knoxville, Tennessee; North Little Rock, Arkansas; Minneapolis, Minnesota; Green Bay, Wisconsin and more! We honestly cannot wait to see the country legend’s return — even if it is just to hear his tunes played once more.

