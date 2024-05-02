Kristin Davis’ Plastic Surgery Transformation Photos

Kristin Davis is a natural beauty! The Sex and the City actress was the brunette bombshell of the HBO series and gets better with age. Kristin dabbled with plastic surgery over the years and hasn’t been afraid to admit the procedures she’s had done.

The SATC spinoff, And Just Like That, premiered in 2021 and Kristin was overwhelmed by fans inquiring about her changed appearance.

“I have done fillers and it’s been good, and I’ve done fillers and it’s been bad,” she told The Telegraph in June 2023. “I’ve had to get them dissolved and I’ve been ridiculed relentlessly. And I have shed tears about it. It’s very stressful.”