The View’s Joy Behar expressed that her recent trip to Italy was a major letdown.

“The trip was a semi disappointment because the weather was so bad,” she said during an episode of The View’s “Behind the Table” podcast on Wednesday, May 1.

The show’s executive producer, Brian Teta, was also in Italy around the same time. However, his experience was a bit different because he moved around so much during the trip and missed a lot of the bad weather that Joy was referencing.

“I was freezing in Verona,” Joy, 81, told Brian, 47. “Freezing in Bologna.” She went on to say that she was “all over the whole damn country.”

Joy also went to Tuscany and ate in Rachael Ray’s villa. “She has a beautiful villa,” the Baby Boom actress reflected. “Her view is the most magnificent thing. Just all of Tuscany is so beautiful.”

“She cooked all day,” Joy added. “She had all the company there. We laughed. We cried. She’s a lovely girl.”

Another thing that the TV personality pointed out is that no fans came up to her throughout her trip.

“Nobody recognized me in Italy,” Joy confessed. “The only thing that came close was in Venice, two women, I overheard them say, ‘Is that her?’ and the other said, ‘No, I don’t think so.’”

Dominik Bindl/Getty Images

“That was the closest we came,” she said. “There was Americans everywhere. No one recognized me.”

Joy believes the experience may have been different for cohost Whoopi Goldberg, who has been acting since the ‘80s. Brian agreed that Whoopi’s level of fame has reached all areas of the world.

“They would recognize Whoopi,” Joy said. “She could not walk through Venice. She’s been around a long time, she has a look.”

Joy’s European vacation came during The View’s spring break hiatus. The show aired reruns throughout the week of April 22 to give the cast and crew some time off. Cohost Sara Haines also went on a vacation, traveling to Turks and Caicos with her husband, Max Shifrin.

“You really remember why you’re together when you’re alone,” Sara, 46, said on “Behind the Table” on Monday, April 29. “The talking, the joking, Max said at the end of our trip he goes, ‘We didn’t fight once.’ And I’m like, ‘Yeah, those dang kids. It’s the kids.’”