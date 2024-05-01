Mariska Hargitay and More Stars Who Feel Sensational at 60

She’s an Oscar winner, a mom and a resilient woman who’s survived many storms in her personal life. “I can handle anything,” Sandra, who will turn 60 on July 26, says. “I know I’m going to be fine.”
Keanu Reeves
“How do I confront aging? With a wonder and a terror,” says Keanu, who will celebrate his birthday on September 2. The John Wick action star admits he can’t run down stairs as fast as he used to, “but if you say, ‘Action,’ I’ll go.”
Marisa Tomei
“When you’re older, you have more opinions. You’re more able to speak up,” says Marisa, who will celebrate 60 on December 4. “You have experience, and the experience does count for something.”
Mariska Hargitay
The Law & Order: SVU star turned 60 on January 23 and couldn’t be prouder. “I’m stronger than I’ve ever been,” says the actress, who admits she was always a late bloomer. She began playing Olivia Benson at age 35 and met her husband, Peter Hermann, soon after. “I got married at 40. I had [my son]August at 42,” she says. “The age thing was never something I was scared of.”
Vivica A. Fox
“I’ve always wanted to be older because with age comes wisdom,” says the July 30 birthday girl. “I have always admired grown women from Tina Turner to Angela Bassett to Pam Grier to Sophia Loren — they just were like fine wine and kept getting better with time.”
Matt Dillon
At 60, Matt knows his mind. “I only know how to be true to myself,” says the star, who celebrated his birthday on February 18. “There are times when I wish I were more ambitious about this or that. But you have to follow your own path. That’s what I aspire to do.”
Teri Hatcher
“I’ve finally figured out how to be comfortable in my own skin. Maybe not every day, but a lot of them,” the December 8 birthday girl shares. “Age allows you to be clear on your purpose and cherish who and what you are grateful for. You have enough age to see the miracle of life and enough youth to revel in that knowledge.”
Rob Lowe
“Here’s to another 60 years,” the actor shared on his recent March 17 birthday. “Each year we get, we’re lucky. A lot of people don’t get [birthdays], and I feel like I’m the best version of myself that I’ve ever been. I felt that way at 40 and 50. If one keeps exploring and pushing and challenging themselves and staying interested and interesting, then age really is nothing but a number.”
Blair Underwood
“If you’re paying attention, wiser and gain a deeper understanding of how life works,” says Blair. He’ll mark his 60th on August 25.
Russell Crowe
“You’re only here for a short time,” says Russell. “Learn to like it.” However, the actor admits he was too busy working on the set of his upcoming film Nuremberg to celebrate his April 7 birthday.