Colt Ford detailed his brush with death after suffering a heart attack on April 4. The musician revealed that he “died two times” during an appearance on the Big D & Bubba radio show last month.

Colt, 53, performed at Dierks Bentley‘s Whiskey Row venue in Gilbert, Arizona, before suffering a heart attack.

“I didn’t even remember coming out here to do a show in Phoenix, and apparently we played this great, sold-out show and it was incredible,” he recalled. “I walked back to the bus, texted my fiancée, ‘Hi baby,’ and fell over dead.”

He was rushed to the hospital, but had to be transported to a second hospital to receive the proper treatment.

“Bentley’s trauma team got me [to a second hospital]. [I] died on the way over and they brought me back and saved my life,” the performer explained.

On April 10, he woke up in the hospital. His fiancée, Megan, and son Colt Jr. were there to greet him. But doctors informed him that he was “not 100 percent out of the woods yet.” Colt had three stents put in and his gallbladder drained due to the “trauma” to his body.

Colt explained how nearly losing his life gave him a new mindset.

“[The heart attack’s] changed my perspective and outlook on lots of things. I can’t even tell you,” he said. “Live every day like it’s your last because one day it will be.”

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Weeks after his heart attack, Colt took to Instagram to give his fans an update on his health.

“I just want to tell you guys, thank y’all for all the prayers, the love, the comments, the messages,” he said in the clip. “I got a long way to go, but I promise you this ol’ country boy will get back. It probably won’t be this year, and I hate I gotta miss all these shows, but I’m coming back. I just love you guys so much.”

He received an outpouring of love and support in the comments section of the post.

“Bless your big heart brother,” Channing Wilson wrote in a comment. “Take your time and heal. Cant wait to see you back at soon. 💪🏼 love ya pal.”

“Get well my brother,” Cort Carpenter wrote. “Sending big love and strength and can’t wait to see you back up there soon! ❤”

“Love you brother! So thankful prayers were answered. The world still needs you here,” Sam Grow penned.