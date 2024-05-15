Showbiz legend Barbra Streisand has long had the hots for British actor Ralph Fiennes, and the flirt fest they’ve carried on over the years infuriates her husband, James Brolin, sources exclusively tell Closer.

Barbra, 82, has openly confessed she finds the English Patient star, 61, “irresistibly attractive,” and that apparently doesn’t sit well with James, 83.

“Jim doesn’t like it one bit,” says an insider. “Ralph’s a well-known ladies’ man and Jim doesn’t want him over ogling his wife. But Barbra shamelessly crushes over him. She wouldn’t do anything to jeopardize her marriage, but she can still dream.”

The two met in the 1990s when the multitalented actress wanted Ralph to star in The Normal Heart, a movie adaptation of a play she was hoping to produce.

“Barbra’s carried a torch for Ralph for decades,” says the source. “She could’ve had an affair with him but didn’t because she wanted to keep their relationship professional.”

Adds the insider, “Ralph seemed just as attracted to her, and still is, if you ask Barbra. He never misses a concert and the way he looks at her gets her weak in the knees.”

Ralph seems to have that effect on a lot of women. He’s romanced a bevy of beauties before and after his 1997 divorce from his only wife, English actress Alex Kingston.

According to Barbra, the broody hunk once told her he never married again because “I love too many women.”

Adds the insider, “Ralph’s the one that got away, sort of. Actually, they’ve never lost touch!”