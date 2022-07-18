Barbra Streisand and Husband James Brolin Are Picture-Perfect! See Their Cutest Photos Over the Years

Love is the glue that holds Barbra Streisand and her husband, James Brolin, together! The happy couple got married in 1998 and have continued to share their incredible milestones ever since. Their relationship has been full of adorable moments and sweet photos caught on camera.

Barbra was married to her first husband, Elliott Gould, from 1963 to 1971. The former couple share one child together, son Jason Gould, who was born in 1966. The EGOT winner found love again with James, whom she met at a dinner party.

“​​My husband and I were set up on a blind date,” she shared during a November 2016 interview with W Magazine. “I met him at a dinner and expected a bearded mountain-man type, and he had cut off all his hair and was clean-shaven. I asked him, ‘Who screwed up your hair?’ He later told me that’s when he fell in love with me. My fella likes to hear the truth, which is unusual.”

The songstress and the Hotel actor wed in 1998 and embraced their blended family. James is a dad to three children from his previous relationships: Josh Brolin, Jess Brolin and Molly Elizabeth Brolin. The lovebirds are proud grandparents to Josh’s eldest two children, Trevor Brolin and Eden Brolin, with ex-wife Alice Adair and Westlyn and Chapel with current wife Kathryn Boyd.

“Barbra, by the way, these are not her blood grandchildren, and she is just mush,” James said in an August 2020 interview with Closer about Barbra’s relationship with her grandkids. “She just turns to melted putty the minute … they talk on the phone. They send videos every other day of what the kid is doing. So, we’re all very close.”

It’s no surprise that their successful marriage has lasted more than two decades. The Marcus Welby, M.D. actor revealed the secret to keeping their love alive in an August 2020 interview with Closer.

“Well, I’ll tell you — my secret is trying it with the wrong people twice!” he shared. “I always think there’s a reason that you’re with somebody and that you should stick with them, but there’s a dichotomy there that once you pick somebody … you’re going to bind yourself in the marriage.”

The couple grew closer over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic. The dad of three was gushing over his wife during a June 2021 appearance on The Talk.

“We’ve literally fallen in love over this period of time, just being stuck together every day and making it work,” James said. “Twenty-three years is better than ever, I must say.”

