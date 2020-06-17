Barbra Streisand’s Family Is Her Backbone! See Her Cutest Pics With Son Jason and Stepson Josh Brolin

You don’t have to tell Barbra Streisand that family is everything. The Funny Girl star cherishes every moment that she gets to spend with her son, Jason Gould, and her stepson Josh Brolin. She has gone to many red carpet events with them and has even invited her son on stage to perform with her.

“It was pretty wild actually,” Jason previously told Billboard about touring with his mom. “I had basically never sang in front of a live audience, let alone an audience of 18,000 people. So to do that took a lot of prayers because I didn’t know what that would feel like. It was a sweet experience really, and my mother was very supportive and encouraging. It was her idea.”

Like Barbra, Jason has a knack for singing. He released his first album, Dangerous Man, in 2017 and has even tried acting like his stepbrother Josh. In 1991, he played Barbra’s son in the film Prince of Tides and he doesn’t mind being compared to the “No More Tears” singer.

“The pressure of being compared, or judged is something I recognize I have no control over,” he explained. “And ultimately, I have to be authentic, so no matter who my mother is, it doesn’t really matter in the end. We are all products of our parents, though.”

The last movie Jason starred in was Boys Life 3 in 2000. Since then, he’s been focusing more on his music career and spending time with his family. Although Jason doesn’t have any kids, he’s a proud step-uncle to Josh’s three kids — Trevor, Eden and Westlyn — whom Barbra adores being around.

“She spoils the baby completely,” an insider previously told Closer Weekly about Barbra’s relationship with Westlyn. “She buys gifts online from all over the world. It’s kind of out of control, but cute. She loves babies, and she treasures Westlyn.”

Josh’s relationship with Barbra is so strong that he even lives right next door to her. The dad of three went to visit the “Love” singer during the coronavirus outbreak and they had a lovely time together.

Scroll below to see Barbra’s cutest photos with Josh and Jason!