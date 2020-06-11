Singer Barbra Streisand is a powerhouse! She’s won eight Grammys, starred on Broadway, acted in multiple films like The Way We Were and she’s done it all while raising her son, Jason Gould. Barbra shares Jason, who was born in December 1966, with her first husband, Elliott Gould. Like his mother, the 53-year-old actor has a great passion for music and in 2017, he released his first album, Dangerous Man.

“I was a kid who came up with melodies. I would sit at the piano and work out chord progressions I liked, but I never had the confidence to complete a song,” he explained to Billboard shortly before his album released. The producer gained more confidence in himself once he started touring with Barbra all over the world. He described the experience as something that was “pretty wild.”

Shutterstock

Since Jason “never sang in front of a live audience, let alone an audience of 18,000 people,” it was all very new to him. “So to do that took a lot of prayers because I didn’t know what that would feel like. It was a sweet experience really, and my mother was very supportive and encouraging. It was her idea,” he gushed.

Barbra supports Jason’s career 100 percent. During a previous appearance on The Katie Couric Show, she said her son’s voice sounds like he has a “little chamber music orchestra right in his vocal cords.” So when the director told her he wanted to sing, Barbra was all for it. Plus, he’s handled being compared to the Funny Girl star pretty well.

“The pressure of being compared, or judged is something I recognize I have no control over,” he explained to Billboard. “And ultimately, I have to be authentic, so no matter who my mother is, it doesn’t really matter in the end. We are all products of our parents, though.”

Shutterstock

However, Jason is a multitalented star! He’s also tried his hand at acting and has starred in many films such as Say Anything ... in 1989, Subterfuge in 1996 and The Prince of Tides in 1991, in which he played Barbra’s son. The “Love” singer previously told Entertainment Tonight that working with her child was “the most joyous time” ever.

Hopefully, they work on some more projects together in the future. The pair are a dymaic duo and they’ll always have each other’s back! In fact, when Jason came out as gay to his parents in 1988, Barbra gushed to The Advocate about how proud she was of him.

“I would never wish for my son to be anything but what he is. He is bright, kind, sensitive, caring, and a very conscientious and good person. He is a very gifted actor and filmmaker. What more could a parent ask for in their child? I have been truly blessed.” What a great mom!