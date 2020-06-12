Barbra Streisand is known to the world as one of Hollywood’s most iconic singers and actresses, but did you know the beloved filmmaker was married twice throughout her career? While it’s obvious she’s been living a life of wedded bliss with longtime spouse James Brolin, Barbra also previously tied the knot with ex Elliott Gould.

The “Woman in Love” songstress crossed paths with her first husband in 1962 when she was auditioning for a role on I Can Get It for You Wholesale. After starring together in the Broadway musical, Barbra and Elliot hit it off and became a couple.

While living together in a small apartment over a seafood restaurant in New York City, the Funny Girl star and the M*A*S*H actor made their love official when they got married in 1963. The former pair became the proud parents of their only son, Jason Gould, just three years later in 1996. However, Barbra and the Long Goodbye actor called it quits by 1971.

Following her divorce from Elliott, the A Star is Born actress found love again with James in the mid-1960s. At the time, Barbra met the Life in Pieces actor “at a dinner” party. “[I] expected a bearded mountain-man type, and he had cut off all his hair and was clean-shaven,” she recalled to W magazine in 2016. “I asked him, ‘Who screwed up your hair?’ … He later told me that’s when he fell in love with me.”

Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock

Barbra and James’ whirlwind romance quickly took off and the two were married by July 1998. Although they never welcomed any children together, the Prince of Tides actress effortlessly filled in as the stepmom of her hubby’s three kids, Josh Brolin, Jess Brolin and Molly Brolin, from previous relationships.

While it’s been over 30 years since Barbra and James walked down the aisle, the longtime lovebirds are still as infatuated with each other as the day they said “I do.” In fact, the Amityville Horror actor revealed how their relationship continues to be so successful after more than two decades together.

“We are the best of friends,” he gushed to Bella magazine in January 2019. “A new marriage is a love affair, and then it becomes a friendship and a lot of people don’t realize how great that is. They question where their love affair went.”

Barbra is one lucky lady!

Scroll through the gallery below to meet the actress’ current husband James and ex Elliot.