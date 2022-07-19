There is nobody who has conquered every area of the entertainment world quite like Barbra Streisand has! The EGOT winner began her career as a nightclub singer before making her Broadway debut in 1962’s I Can Get It for You Wholesale. Since then, she has undergone an incredible transformation in Hollywood.

Barbra, born in 1942 in Brooklyn, New York, always dreamt of becoming an actress and was determined to make her dreams come true. Upon making her Broadway debut, the songstress fell in love with costar Elliott Gould. The former couple got married in 1963. They welcomed their first child together, son Jason Gould, in 1966.

Barbra catapulted to fame with her prowess on stage and went on to release music under Columbia Records. She recorded chart-topping hits like “The Way We Were,” “Evergreen” and “Woman in Love.” The hitmaker went on to star as Fanny Brice in Funny Girl on Broadway in 1964, a role that she reprised in the 1968 film adaptation.

And while her professional career continued to soar to new heights, her marriage to Elliott had run its course. The pair got divorced in 1971. However, both moved on and were able to find love again. Barbra married actor James Brolin in 1998 after meeting him at a dinner party. Their love for each other has only gotten stronger over the years.

“I’m so lucky because my whole family, everybody is quite loving,” James gushed to Closer in August 2020 about spending time with his family amid the COVID-19 pandemic. “I’m enjoying my wife so much right now and she feels the same way! We’re just so happy that we have each other and we’ve always gotten along.”

The Hotel actor is a dad to kids Josh Brolin, Jess Brolin and Molly Elizabeth Brolin from previous relationships. Barbra and James love their role as grandparents to Josh’s kids: Eden, Trevor, Westlyn and Chapel. Spending time with their blended family at their Malibu home is pure bliss!

“Barbra by the way, these are not her blood grandchildren, and she is just mush,” the California native told Closer about his wife in August 2020. “She’s just mush around them! She just turns to melted putty the minute … they talk on the phone. They send videos every other day of what the kid is doing. So, we’re all very close.”

Keep scrolling to see photos of Barbra’s transformation from then and now.