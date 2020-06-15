A triple threat! Barbra Streisand is one of the most successful performers of our time. With eight Grammys and two Oscars, she’s completely taken the world by storm! Due to her amazing career, Barbra’s net worth is $400 million, according to CelebrityNetWorth.com, and she’s just getting started.

The Brooklyn native, who released her self-titled debut album in 1963, said she’s always reached for the stars. “I was a child who had to dream, who had to live in my imagination because I came from a weird dysfunctional home. I was the kid on the block that was known for not having a father when all my friends had fathers,” she told Jamie Foxx during an interview in June 2018. “I had a good voice, but I dreamed about bigger things than the projects in Brooklyn.”

Shutterstock

Barbra’s voice is one of a kind. Because of her undeniable talent, she’s sold 150 million records worldwide and is known as one of the best-selling recording artists of all time. But she isn’t only musically talented. The “Love” songstress made her acting debut in 1968 with Funny Girl, followed by her directional debut with Yentl in 1983.

“When I made Yentl, my first directorial job, people were like, ‘You’re going to direct? You mean an actress can direct and be fiscally responsible for the budget?’” the Way We Were star joked. “It’s interesting, in the music business, there is no gender discrimination. It’s like if you’re woman or a man, it’s who sells [the] most records. But it’s still a man’s world basically in the movies.”

Yentl helped Barbra win her first Golden Globe in 1984 and in that same year, it also won an Oscar. Barbra definitely proved her haters wrong. That’s why fans can’t wait for the musician to release her long-awaited autobiography. “I really would love to finish my book, but I see that it’s fleeting,” she said. “I get tired of reliving my life. In other words, been there, done that.”