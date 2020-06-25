Barbra Streisand Loves to Gush About Her Grandkids! See Her Cutest Quotes About Being a Grandma

Mom of one Barbra Streisand loves being a grandma! When her stepson, Josh Brolin, welcomed his daughter Westlyn in November 2018, with his wife, Kathryn Bond, it made the Funny Girl star the proudest woman in the world.

“She spoils the baby completely,” an insider previously told Closer Weekly. “She buys gifts online from all over the world. It’s kind of out of control, but cute. She loves babies, and she treasures Westlyn.”

In honor of her new role, Josh and Kathryn got the “No More Tears” singer a little gift. “My wife got Barbra a bracelet that said ‘Grandma’ on it and she started crying,” the Deadpool 2 actor revealed to People. “She is really into it, and I love that she is into it. I mean, it’s like a very typical Jewish grandmother who is saturated by this event. It’s awesome.”

One thing Barbra loves about baby Westlyn is that she’s a very ticklish baby. “The other day Josh sent me a video of [Westlyn] laughing. She was being tickled. Well, I started to laugh so hysterically that my husband [James Brolin] videoed the back of my head watching the video of the baby,” she laughed to The Times U.K.

Barbra said the video was so funny that she wished she would have seen it while filming The Owl and the Pussycat in 1970. Since the Broadway star had a hard time laughing on set, the film’s crew had to try their best to get her to chuckle. “Oh my God, where was Westlyn when I was doing The Owl and the Pussycat?” the singer gushed.

Although Barbra hasn’t been spending a lot of time with Westlyn lately because of the coronavirus pandemic, she still tries to see her whenever she can. On June 8, the doting mom shared a cute picture of her granddaughter dressed like the “chicest little tomboy.” The photo was so adorable that it was liked over 60,000 times.

Aside from Westlyn, Barbra is also a proud grandma to Josh’s two older kids, Eden and Trevor.

Scroll below to see Barbra’s cutest quotes about being a grandmother!