James Brolin and Barbra Streisand can’t wait for grandbaby No. 4 to arrive! The Amityville Horror actor says he and the Funny Girl star were “jumping” for joy after learning about son Josh Brolin and wife Kathryn Boyd‘s second pregnancy in an exclusive interview with Closer Weekly.

“First, they told us very early on and said, ‘Don’t tell anybody,’ and I think that’s because [Kathryn] wanted to have her sonograms back and be sure of everything,” the 80-year-old explains. “And then, when they found out it was another girl and [they] told us, we just were jumping up and down.”

Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock

After Josh, 52, and Kathryn, 32, welcomed daughter Westlyn, 21 months, in November 2018, James and Barbra, 78, couldn’t be more thrilled to welcome their fourth grandchild. “You get another one like this one, there couldn’t be anything better!” he gushes.

The Golden Globe winner — who shares Josh and son Jess Brolin, 48, with his first wife, Jane Agee — says the A Star Is Born actress is especially proud to be a doting grandparent. The couple are also the loving grandma and grandpa to Trevor Brolin, 32, and Eden Brolin, 26, whom Josh shares with his first wife, Alice Adair.

“Barbra by the way, these are not her blood grandchildren and she is just mush,” James sweetly shares. “She’s just mush around them! She just turns to melted putty the minute … they talk on the phone. They send videos every other day of what the kid is doing. So we’re all very close.”

The Life in Pieces actor has taken home a long list of awards and accolades throughout his iconic Hollywood career, but James says “life has been really amazing” since his eldest son started welcoming children of his own.

Instagram/BarbraStreisand

“The old thing is being able to send [the grandkids] home after all the joy,” he jokes with Closer while sharing his favorite aspect of being a grandpa. “But that’s not true. I am so stoked.”

Although the Emmy Award winner’s older grandchildren live across the country, James — who is also the dad of daughter Molly Brolin, 33, with his second wife, Jan Smithers — says he still keeps in touch with Eden and Trevor. “I talk to them a couple of times a month,” he dishes. “Just ‘hi, how are you?'”

As for Westlyn, James says his “darling” little granddaughter comes over with dad Josh and mom Kathryn about “once a week” for a night of dinner and swimming. The Westworld star says while getting the gang together has been “a little more difficult” amid the coronavirus pandemic, seeing his family been “so fun.”

James reveals he’s especially “enjoying [his] wife so much” as they’ve quarantined together for the last few months. “We’re just so happy that we have each other and we’ve always gotten along,” he marvels over his wife of 24 years. “I’m so lucky because my whole family, everybody is quite loving.”

Be sure to catch James as the narrator for the new Netflix/DC Comics series Sweet Tooth. Episodes of Life in Pieces are also currently streaming on CBS All Access.

Reporting by Diana Cooper