“No More Tears” singer Barbra Streisand loves spending time with her granddaughter, Westlyn! On Monday, August 3, the 78-year-old shared a sweet picture of the toddler trying on her flip flops at home.

“Westlyn walking in Gamma’s shoes,” Barbra captioned the Instagram picture, which was liked by Rosie O’Donnell. In the comments section, Westlyn’s dad, Josh Brolin, shared five red-heart emoji and her mom, Kathryn Boyd, said, “This is THE CUTEST.”

Barbra, who is married to Josh’s dad, James Brolin, always documents the adorable things her granddaughter does. In late July, she shared an awesome photo of her little one playing with her dogs, and on June 8, she shared another picture of Westlyn looking like the “chicest little tomboy.” But none can compare to the time Josh sent his stepmom a video of his daughter being tickled.

“I started to laugh so hysterically that my husband videoed the back of my head watching the video of the baby,” the Funny Girl star hilariously told The Times U.K. But even though Barbra is having some amazing moments with Westlyn, she’s going to have to divide up her time when Josh and Kathryn welcome baby No. 2 in a couple of months.

The mom of one revealed she was expecting again when Kathryn shared a photo of her baby bump on Instagram. “The Brolin’s are a growin’!! Our little December babe is on the way …,” Kathryn shared on July 7, and in the comments, Josh jokingly wrote, “Wow. That’s amazing! Congratula … wait … WHAT?!?!”

When their baby gets here, you can expect Barbra to shower her new grandchild with a ton of gifts. After all, that’s what the Prince of Tides star does for Westlyn when she’s online shopping. “She spoils the baby completely,” an insider previously told Closer Weekly about the actress. “She buys gifts online from all over the world. It’s kind of out of control, but cute. She loves babies, and she treasures Westlyn.”

We can’t wait to see all the photos Barbra will share of her new grandchild when he or she gets here!