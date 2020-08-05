Traffic actor James Brolin says the coronavirus pandemic has brought him and wife Barbra Streisand “closer together” as they quarantine inside their fabulous Malibu, California home.

“I’m so lucky because my whole family, everybody is quite loving,” he exclusively gushes to Closer Weekly. “I’m enjoying my wife so much right now and she feels the same way! We’re just so happy that we have each other and we’ve always gotten along.”

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

In quarantine, the duo have learned a lot about each other. “[It’s] made us communicate so much closer and so much more loving than ever before and able to talk about things that we just postpone,” James, 80, explains. And thanks to marriage counseling, the two spouses know when to call it quits if they ever get into an argument.

“At any time we just would know to go into the other room and breathe and do something else. And then pretend like nothing was wrong when we came back — and it worked and it was great!” the Westworld actor says.

Although he and Barbra, 78, are having the time of their lives in quarantine, James knows the rest of the world is having a completely different experience. Because he and the Funny Girl star live “90 feet above the ocean,” they like to go outside sometimes to bask in the warm weather and enjoy each other’s company.

“We’ll go out there and it literally is like being on a cruise ship!” James says. “So we look at each other and smile and say, ‘It’s all so difficult for so many people and it’s hard to say it’s difficult for us. We’re just so lucky.”

As the couple waits for the pandemic to be over, the dad of three will continue doing what he loves best — online shopping. Just the other day, James says he bought a “wonderful Porsche in the Ozarks.” But since some U.S. cities are still on lockdown, he has nowhere to drive it. So right now, James is just enjoying his time at home.

What a lucky guy.

Reporting by Diana Cooper