The Talk is officially ending after 15 seasons, CBS announced in a statement.

“The Talk broke new ground when it launched 14 years ago by returning daytime talk to CBS with a refreshing and award-winning format,” CBS entertainment President Amy Reisenbach and CBS Studios President David Stapf said in a joint statement on Friday, April 12.

The current hosting panel includes Akbar Gbajabiamila, Amanda Kloots, Natalie Morales, Jerry O’Connell and Sheryl Underwood.

“Throughout the years, it has been a key program on CBS’ top-rated daytime lineup as it brought timely, important, and entertaining topics and discussions into living rooms around the globe,” the statement continued. “It goes without saying that hosting and producing a year-round talk show is no easy task, and we express our sincere gratitude to our amazing host Akbar Gbajabiamila, Amanda Kloots, Natalie Morales, Jerry O’Connell, and Sheryl Underwood, our executive producer/showrunner Rob Crabbe, and the hardworking producing team and crew.”

The Talk first premiered in 2010, but has certainly evolved since then. Over the years, the rotating panel of hosts has included Julie Chen Moonves, Leah Remini, Carrie Ann Inaba and Marie Osmond, among other stars.

“We also want to acknowledge our former show hosts and colleagues who contributed throughout the seasons,” the statement concluded. “We truly appreciate the skill, creativity, and dedication everyone involved brought to the show every day. And of course, we thank the numerous guests who appeared, and the millions of viewers who tuned in daily. For the final season, we plan to celebrate the show and give it the proper send-off it deserves when it concludes in December 2024.”

Sonja Flemming/CBS

Fans took to social media to express their sadness and shock over the announcement, after falling in love with the program over the past decade.

“I love the show and I will miss it very much especially Jerry he is hysterical,” one person commented on The Talk’s official Instagram account.

“Finally a show that I enjoy watching and it’s being canceled?!” another shared, with plenty of others agreeing.

Cohost Jerry, 50, wrote, “Fun times! Let’s have a great season!” underneath the post, to which one fan replied, “@mrjerryoc will miss you—smart, funny, my fave TBH.”