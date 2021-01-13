Amanda Kloots is a woman of many talents, as fans are finding out through her social media page and her hosting gig on The Talk. The fitness guru and beloved wife of late actor Nick Cordero has already earned a pretty penny thanks to her career, but it seems Amanda’s net worth is only continuing to grow.

The stunning TV personality is worth an estimated $1 million, according to MarriedBiography.com. Not only is Amanda a costar on the hit CBS talk show, but she’s also an actress, fitness trainer, workout program founder, dancer and much more.

Amanda kicked off her career in the entertainment industry in the early 2000s. She appeared alongside her late hubby — who died in July 2020 — in the 2006 Broadway play Good Vibrations. That same year, she was also selected as a member of the Monty Python’s Spamalot U.S. Tour. This led to appearances in Follies, Young Frankenstein and Bullets Over Broadway.

The mom of one, who shares son Elvis with Nick, ventured onto the big screen by the mid-2000s. After receiving her first movie credit for her work as a casting assistant on 2005’s Damage Control, she made on-screen appearances in 2015’s Ted and 2019’s Irishman.

Amanda has tons of other passions than just acting, though. One of her other main professions is her work as a fitness trainer. She’s since established a notable reputation for herself, having created various programs, including AK! Rope, AK! Fitness, AK! Dance, AK! Baby Bump and AK! Body.

The blonde beauty’s net worth is only expected to grow after she landed a cohosting gig on The Talk. Amanda joined stars Sharon Osbourne, Sheryl Underwood and Carrie Ann Inaba, as well as her new fellow cohost Elaine Welteroth, for season 11 in January 2021.

At the time the exciting news was announced, Amanda told People she was looking forward to sharing glimpses inside her life following Nick’s death at age 41. The Going in Style alum died less than four months after he was hospitalized with coronavirus in March 2020.

“I’m really just looking forward to evolving as a person,” gushed Amanda, who documented Nick’s heartbreaking journey and has been flooded with love and support ever since. “The minute I walked on that set and I sat down, I felt at home, and they are all so welcoming.”

In addition to her new TV gig, Amanda is adding author to her resume as she’s expected to release her book, Live Your Life: My Story of Loving and Losing Nick Cordero, in June 2021.

We can’t wait to see everything Amanda accomplishes in her career.