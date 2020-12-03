Amanda Kloots has made a ton of sacrifices in her life, but she’s grateful they all led her to her beloved husband, Nick Cordero. The new Talk cohost and the late Mob Town actor were only together for three years before his death, but the lovebirds enjoyed countless memories to last a lifetime.

Amanda and Nick first met when they were working on a musical in 2014. At the time she crossed paths with Nick, Amanda was just “went through an unexpected divorce, felt completely lost and terrified,” she wrote on Instagram in June 2020.

However, that all changed when she was introduced to the Stand Up Guy actor. “I met Nick doing the Broadway show Bullets Over Broadway. We were friends first and then fell in love,” she sweetly recalled.

The theater actress and the handsome hunk dated for the next few years before tying the knot in September 2017. The adorable couple then experienced parenthood when she gave birth to their only son, Elvis, in June 2019.

Over the months after welcoming Elvis, Amanda often gave fans glimpses inside their life as a family of three. “He smiles all the time and his giggle when we tickle him melts our hearts,” she wrote alongside an adorable photo of Elvis. “He loves getting kisses, hugs and cuddles from mom and dad.”

Sadly, Nick died at age 41 in July 2020 following a 95-day battle with COVID-19. The Inside Game actor was first hospitalized with coronavirus at the beginning of the pandemic earlier this year, but he died after a heartbreaking battle.

“God has another angel in heaven now,” Amanda emotionally wrote in a tribute for Nick at the time. “My darling husband passed away this morning. He was surrounded in love by his family, singing and praying as he gently left this earth.”

Following Nick’s death, the AK! Rope creator revealed there hasn’t been a moment when Nick isn’t on her mind. While reminiscing on their “early dating days” in late November, she shared a gorgeous throwback photo of their pair.

“Missing him today,” she captioned the post ahead of her first Thanksgiving without her husband. “I’ve noticed how my ‘firsts’ hit me a couple days or the day before the actual day. So today has been a bit emotional.”

Nick may be gone, but his legacy will live on in Amanda and Elvis.

Keep scrolling to learn more about the admirable actor and loving husband.