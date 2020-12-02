Amanda Kloots is an admirable TV personality, talented dancer and fitness instructor, but she just added cohost of The Talk to her resume. Aside from her new gig on the CBS talk show, it’s important for you to know that Amanda is the dedicated mom of her only son, Elvis Cordero.

The AK! Rope creator shares her baby boy with her late husband, Nick Cordero. Amanda and the Broadway star, who tied the knot in 2017, welcomed little Elvis in June 2019.

“Introducing Elvis Eduardo Cordero!” the proud mama wrote alongside a photo of her and the Mob Town actor with their newborn. “We are so in love with him already! 56-hour labor, but mama and baby boy are doing great!”

The next day, the theater actress shared the sweetest snap of her tot sleeping on her chest. “Elvis, you have stolen my heart,” she gushed in the caption. “Thank you for making all my dreams come true, baby boy!”

Tragically, Amanda’s longtime love, Nick, died following a lengthy battle with COVID-19 in July 2020. The beloved Inside Game actor was first diagnosed with coronavirus at the beginning of the pandemic earlier this year, but his life was cut short after a 95-day hospital stay.

“God has another angel in heaven now,” Amanda emotionally penned in a tribute for Nick at the time. “My darling husband passed away this morning. He was surrounded in love by his family, singing and praying as he gently left this earth.”

Although Nick is no longer around to help raise little Elvis, Amanda has every intention of keeping her husband’s spirit alive in their son. Not only does the adorable youngster resemble his famous father, but the Live Your Life author said Elvis is just like Nick.

“I have said from the beginning that Elvis is a mini-Nick,” she wrote next to side by side photos comparing Nick and Elvis’ similar features. “I’ve noticed now that Elvis does this look a lot to me. When he is playing and I call his name to look at me or we are cuddling in bed and he looks up at me. It makes my heart melt.”

Amanda is still filled with sorrow over her husband’s sudden death, but she feels “so lucky” to have Elvis in her life. “A piece of Nick that is still alive,” she gushed. “I am so grateful for that.”

Keep scrolling to learn more about Amanda and Nick’s only son, Elvis!