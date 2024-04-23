Patrick Renna won hearts with his role of Hamilton “Ham” Porter in 1993’s The Sandlot, but where is he now? His new career venture has put all of his great talents to use!

Inside Patrick Renna’s Acting Career From ‘The Sandlot’ and More

Patrick moved to Los Angeles with a dream of acting when he was a child. Luckily for him, the role of Ham was the perfect fit!

“The Sandlot was my first audition, basically,” he told Bleep in May 2018. “I went in and read a scene that’s not even in the movie. It was full of references to the show The Honeymooners — I was shouting things like, ‘Pow! Right in the kisser!’ from behind home plate — and after I met the other eight guys, that was it. I was the last character cast for the film.”

The coming-of-age film became quite the phenomenon, with its memorable cast, including Tom Guiry, Mike Vitar, Chauncey Leopardi, Brandon Quintin Adams, James Earl Jones and more.

“Luckily, as far as sports go, there’s something innately nostalgic about baseball,” Patrick said. “But on top of that, the movie isn’t really about that. In the big game in the movie, we crush them. There’s no drama of if we’re going to win at all, it’s a blowout. The movie is about camaraderie, it’s about going outside and playing. It’s about best buds growing up together.”

After starring in The Sandlot, Patrick earned roles in The Big Green, Blue River, Born Bad and more. In the early 2000s, he appeared in Boys Klub, Judging Amy, Over There and Boston Legal.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Where Is Patrick Renna Now?

In addition to continuing his acting career with roles in Bad Roomies and GLOW, Patrick has put his comedic chops and dance moves on display in his viral TikTok videos. He has more than 3 million followers on the social media platform, proving that fans still love him more than 30 years after his Sandlot debut.

In addition to his booming TikTok career, Patrick is also a dad of two. He shares kids Flynn and Liam with his wife, Jasmin Renna.

The doting dad shared that Liam is “already starting to kick the soccer ball hard, and he’s got that sort of aggressive nature you need to have to excel in sports,” during an October 2023 interview with Today.com.

He also revealed at the time that he was coaching Flynn’s T-ball team, saying, “he won’t go now to baseball unless I’m coaching. So now I’m just locked in forever.”

Fatherhood is at the center of Patrick’s life. He feels that having his kids on sports teams at a young age “forces you to stop working early and make that a priority. I don’t want to look back and wish I had spent more time with them.”