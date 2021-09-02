Barbra Streisand spent the last few decades traveling the globe as an iconic singer and actress, starring in Hollywood classics like Funny Girl, Yentl and The Way We Were. These days, though, she’s relishing her role as a doting grandma to her four grandchildren, Trevor, Eden, Westlyn and Chapel.

Barbra is a dedicated grandparent thanks to her stepson and husband James Brolin‘s child Josh Brolin, whom the actor shares with his ex-wife Jane Cameron Agee. Josh is the dad of his older kids, Trevor and Eden, with his former spouse Alice Adair, as well as his younger girls, Westlyn and Chapel, with wife Kathryn Boyd Brolin.

Ever since Barbra’s stepson introduced her to the world of being a grandmother, she’s absolutely adored watching her grandbabies grow up. “Oh, I love it, I love it,” the A Star Is Born actress told Parade in 2009, noting she doesn’t have to think twice about choosing her grandkids over her Hollywood career.

“Our granddaughter came over the other day, Josh’s daughter. [Eden is] the sweetest thing — she just wanted to spend time with us,” Barbra gushed. “I canceled all my appointments. I had a lawyer’s appointment and a business appointment and I said, ‘I can’t make it today.’ It’s so much fun to be with her. That’s more important now. More important than business.”

The film legends’ love for parenthood skyrocketed tenfold when her younger granddaughters came into her life. James once revealed how much his wife cherishes her role as a grandma, telling Closer that she turns into “just mush” whenever she’s around them.

“Barbra, by the way, these are not her blood grandchildren and she is just mush,” the Sweet Tooth star exclusively shared in August 2020. “She just turns to melted putty the minute … they talk on the phone. They send videos every other day of what the kid is doing. So we’re all very close.”

Opening up about the arrival of their youngest grandchild, Chapel, in December 2020, James said the lovebirds were “jumping” for joy when Josh and Kathryn told them they were having another baby. “You get another one like this one, there couldn’t be anything better!” he marveled, saying they can’t get enough of their “darling” little ones.

