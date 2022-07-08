Barbra Streisand Is So Proud to Be a Grandma! See the Cutest Photos of Her Grandkids With James Brolin

There’s nothing Barbra Streisand cherishes more than time with her family! The Funny Girl actress and her husband, James Brolin, are doting parents and grandparents to their big, blended bunch. Photos of their adorable grandchildren will warm your heart!

The Grammy winner married her first husband, Elliott Gould, in 1963. The former couple welcomed one son together, Jason Gould, in 1966. Barbra and Elliott were officially divorced in 1971. She found love again with James soon after when they met through a mutual friend.

“​​My husband and I were set up on a blind date,” she recalled in a November 2016 interview with W Magazine. “I met him at a dinner and expected a bearded mountain-man type, and he had cut off all his hair and was clean-shaven. I asked him, ‘Who screwed up your hair?’ He later told me that’s when he fell in love with me. My fella likes to hear the truth, which is unusual.”

The Grammy winner and the Westworld alum got married in 1998. Barbra became a stepmom to James’ three children from previous relationships: Josh Brolin, Jess Brolin and Molly Elizabeth Brolin. She could not contain her excitement when Josh revealed that he and his wife, Kathryn Boyd, were expecting their first child together in 2018.

“[Barbra] is, like, in our face. She’s calling all the time, emailing all the time, she has name suggestions, we got her a bracelet that says ‘Grandma’ on it [and] she started crying,” the Avengers: Endgame actor said during a June 2018 appearance on Good Morning America. “She’s into it, man. Really, really into it.”

Westlyn arrived in November 2018. She became a big sister when Josh and Kathryn welcomed their second child together, daughter Chapel, in 2020. The Deadpool star is also a father to son Trevor Brolin and daughter Eden Brolin, whom he welcomed during his previous marriage to Alice Adair. Barbra has spoken about spending time with her stepson’s two eldest children in the past.

“Our granddaughter came over the other day, Josh’s daughter. She’s 16 years old and it was the sweetest thing — she just wanted to spend time with us. I canceled all my appointments,” the Broadway legend told Parade in August 2009. “I had a lawyer’s appointment and a business appointment, and I said, ‘I can’t make it today.’ It’s so much fun to be with her. That’s more important now. More important than business.”

Keep scrolling to see the cutest photos of Barbra and James’ grandkids.