Alec Baldwin raised a lot of eyebrows after he called Barbra Streisand “hot” in a recent Instagram comment.

The remark was made in the comments section of a clip from Barbra’s 1965 performance of “Lover, Come Back to Me” shared on a fan account. Alec, 65, wrote, “My God. This is the hottest woman. Ever,” underneath the video.

The comment received mixed reactions from Instagram users, many of whom pointed out that the 30 Rock alum has been married to wife Hilaria Baldwin since 2012. They are parents of seven children, as well as Alec’s eldest daughter, Ireland Baldwin, whom he welcomed with ex-wife Kim Basinger.

“Very weird comment when he has a wife,” one person wrote, while another penned, “Isn’t he married?”

Alec did not respond to criticism of his comment on the social media platform. Instead, he has kept his account status quo, sharing details about his latest projects and appearances. Hilaria, 39, also did not publicly react to the comment. The yoga instructor posted a photo with her husband in her Instagram Stories on Monday, December 11.

Alec and Barbra, 81, previously collaborated together in 2016 on a duet of “The Best Thing That Has Ever Happened” on her album Encore: Movie Partners Sing Broadway. The romantic duet was initially featured in Stephen Sondheim’s musical Road Show.

She also enlisted the help of Anne Hathaway, Daisy Ridley, Hugh Jackman, Chris Pine and Bradley Cooper to appear on the album. The legendary performer revealed that she chose Alec for the song because she liked his personality despite him not having much professional singing experience.

“I said, ‘You’re a personality and it’s perfect for the song,’” she told The Seattle Times of their conversation about the project in August 2016. “’Will you try with me? Because if it’s really terrible we won’t use it. Will you experiment with me? Will you play with me?’”

“It’s hard work getting the notes right for people who are not singers, but I know they can act their way through it,” Barbra continued. “They’ll get it and that’s the fun of doing this kind of project.”

Alec also once quipped that he and Barbra could have been a married couple. The EGOT winner has been married to her husband, James Brolin, since 1998.

“I said it before and I’ll say it again, right now we could be divorced and be very happy, the two of us,” he told The Hollywood Reporter in October 2018. “I could have been a great Barbra Streisand ex-husband.”