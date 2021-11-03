Actor Alec Baldwin isn’t the only person in his family who has made it big in Hollywood. His brothers, Billy, Stephen and Daniel, have also ventured into acting, following in their big brother’s footsteps. Known as the “Baldwin brothers,” the four have all taken on various acting roles in Hollywood. Their sisters Elizabeth Keuchler and Jane Sasso tend to stay out of the spotlight.

With standout roles in 30 Rock, Beetlejuice and The Departed, Alec came a long way from his soap opera days in the 1980s. He made frequent appearances on Saturday Night Live to perform his famous Donald Trump impression. His career has definitely had its fair share of controversies, including a 2007 voicemail rant toward his then 11-year-old daughter Ireland.

Billy, who has crossed over from actor to music and television producer, shared in a 2008 interview that the Baldwin siblings have gotten into tiffs here and there since their childhood.

“The fights we have in real life are a lot worse than the quotes,” Billy said. “We let each other have it all the time, Daniel and Alec and Stephen and I. That’s the nature of a raucous, rowdy, Irish-Catholic upbringing. We sat around the dinner table and we talked about a lot of things and fought about a lot of things.”

In 2020, Daniel directed a film called My Promise to P.J. The documentary features all four Baldwin brothers. They supported Daniel and his weight loss journey before doing the Running of the Bulls to honor his late friend P.J. Raynor. Though they came together for the film, there has been some friction between the Baldwins over the years.

Alec and Stephen haven’t always had such a tight bond due to their differing political views. Stephen discussed why he felt like some of Alec’s SNL skits went “too far” in an interview with Faithwire in 2018. Despite all of their differences, it seems like when it comes down to it, Stephen will always support his brother.

In October 2021, Stephen spoke out after Alec tragically discharged a prop gun on the set of the movie Rust, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injuring director Joel Souza.

“Asking for your prayers tonight friends,” Stephen wrote on Instagram. “Not much can be said other than please pray for all involved in the wake of this tragic accident thank you.”

Scroll down below to learn more about Alec Baldwin’s three brothers.