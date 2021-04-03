Alec Baldwin Has a Lot to Say When It Comes to His Kids! See the Actor’s Best Parenting Quotes

Alec Baldwin is known for his comedic relief on Saturday Night Live and his incredible acting skills in films like Beetlejuice and Pearl Harbor, but behind the scenes, he’s a doting dad of seven kids. The Emmy winner adores his children, Ireland, Carmen, Rafael, Leonardo, Romeo, Eduardo and newborn Lucia, and his best parenting quotes prove it.

Alec is the dad of his big family through his first marriage with ex-wife Kim Basinger and his spouse of nearly a decade, Hilaria Baldwin. The 30 Rock alum walked down the aisle with his first love in 1993.

Following Alec and Kim’s nuptials, the former couple welcomed their only child together, Ireland, in October 1995. After eight years of marriage and raising their daughter, however, the 9 1/2 Weeks actress filed for divorce in January 2001. Their split was finalized by 2002.

Throughout the next decade, Alec dated a handful of famous women, including Nicole Seidel, Lori Singer, Kristin Davis and Anna Rothschild. His bachelor days were over in 2011 when he met Hilaria at Pure Food and Wine restaurant in New York City. The comedian spotted the Living Clearly Method author and approached her, saying, “I must know you,” he told The New York Times.

Alec also handed Hilaria his business card, and after a few days, the former yoga instructor gave the handsome hunk a call and the two arranged a date. Alec and Hilaria were engaged less than a year later in April 2012, and two months later, she became Mrs. Baldwin when they married in June.

The lovebirds wasted no time expanding the It’s Complicated star’s family. In August 2013, Hilaria gave birth to Alec’s second daughter and their first child together, Carmen. Less than two years later, they welcomed son Raphael in June 2015, followed by Leonardo in September 2016. Romeo arrived in May 2018.

Following Romeo’s birth, Alec and his wife often teased the idea of baby No. 5. By April 2019, however, the actress revealed she suffered a miscarriage. Later that year, the couple announced Hilaria was pregnant once again, but they endured their second pregnancy loss a month later in November.

Fortunately, the “Mom Brain” podcast host shared the news she was pregnant in April 2020. “Sound up … I’ll let the baby do the talking because I don’t have the words to express how this sound makes us feel,” she penned alongside a video of her sonogram.

Five months later, the duo announced the arrival of their fifth child, Eduardo Pau. The little bundle of joy isn’t their youngest, however, as Alec and his brunette beauty secretly welcomed their daughter Lucia in March 2021.

To find out why Alec is such a loving dad of his seven kids, scroll through the gallery below to see his best parenting quotes!