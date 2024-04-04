Warren Beatty has been noticeably absent throughout the 2024 award season and more recently his daughter Ella Beatty’s Broadway debut. Fans are curious about the filmmaker’s health, especially after his infamous flub at the Oscars in 2017.

What Is Wrong With Warren Beatty?

It’s unclear what the “Love Affair” actor caused him to miss his daughter’s March 2024 debut alongside Sarah Paulson in the Broadway play Appropriate. Despite his absence, Warren’s wife, Annette Bening, was present for their daughter’s big moment and posed for pictures backstage after the performance.

“Hollywood insiders can’t help but wonder if he’s OK or very ill,” an insider told In Touch on April 3, 2024. “The rumors are that he’s having memory issues and would rather stay home than be seen in a crowd.”

The outlet reported no info on “anything specific” the former Hollywood heartthrob suffers from medically, but the insider added they have “heard he’s very forgetful.”

A second source explained that Warren’s ego played a part in his decision not to be seen publicly, adding, “Warren is frail and still vain as hell. He doesn’t want to be seen in public.”

Warren was also a no-show during the 2024 award season — despite his multiple nominations for the sports drama Nyad. His wife was nominated for Best Actress for her portrayal of Diana Nyad in Nyad and posed for photos on the red carpet without Warren.

“Everyone is starting to notice that he’s not around,” an insider said of the actor who hasn’t hit a red carpet since 2022. “Not being pictured in two years is a really big deal.”

What Happened to Warren Beatty at the 2017 Oscars?

Warren reunited with his Bonnie and Clyde costar Faye Dunaway to present the award for Best Picture at the 2017 Oscar Awards. While on stage, the actor appeared confused when opening the envelope and handed the card to Faye, who announced the wrong film as the winner.

The event played out before an audience of millions watching out on TV and PricewaterhouseCoopers, an accounting firm that helped tabulate votes since 1935, later issued a statement.

“The presenters had mistakenly been given the wrong category envelope and when discovered, was immediately corrected,” the company said in a statement obtained by USA Today. “We are currently investigating how this could have happened, and deeply regret that this occurred.”

While the “All Fall Down” star was given the wrong envelope, the incident caused some to question his cognitive health. “I thought, well, maybe this is a misprint,” he later downplayed the incident to Graham Norton. “And then, I shouldn’t foul up the show just because someone made a little error.”