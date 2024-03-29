Annette Bening and Warren Beatty’s daughter Ella Beatty is Hollywood’s latest breakout star! The young actress is already following in her parents’ footsteps in the entertainment industry.

Who Is Ella Beatty?

Ella is Annette and Warren’s youngest child, who was born on April 8, 2000. She has three older siblings: Stephen, Benjamin and Isabel. Ella graduated from The Juilliard School in May 2022.

Ella Beatty’s Film and TV Roles

You might recognize Ella from her role in 2024’s Feud: Capote vs. The Swans. The performer portrayed Kate Harrington in Ryan Murphy’s dramatic anthology series, which also starred Naomi Watts, Tom Hollander, Demi Moore, Calista Flockhart and Diane Lane.

She recalled a special moment she had with Tom behind the scenes of the series.

“He came to my dressing room privately — not in front of anybody else. He didn’t want to, I think, embarrass me or make me feel like a newbie,” Ella told Vogue in February 2024. “He was like, ‘Do you want to run lines? Do you want to talk about the scene? Do you want to talk to each other?’ I think he had been tipped off that I was new, that I was jumping on a moving train.”

Ella said she felt “honored to play” Kate during an interview with Women’s Wear Daily in February 2024. She also revealed that she loved “learning from all of the swans.” The actress even tried to take home some mementos from the set.

Bruce Glikas/WireImage

“I tried to steal numerous things,” Ella confessed in the video. “I didn’t get to keep any costumes. Truman gives Kate a beautiful notebook and a pen and I got to keep them.”

When it comes to her acting career, Ella revealed that her mother gave her some useful advice: “[Be] kind, treat people with respect, work hard and be grateful,” she told People in January 2024.

Ella Beatty Made Her Broadway Debut

It was an exciting time for the youngest Beatty child when she made her Broadway debut in Appropriate in March 2024. Ella starred alongside Sarah Paulson, Corey Stoll and Michael Esper in the play, which her mom came to watch.

Ella and Annette posed for photos backstage after the performance. She looks exactly like her famous mom!

Anette and Warren’s daughter previously explained that she was very appreciative of the opportunities she has been given in Hollywood.

“I totally acknowledge that there is an inherent privilege and exposure that comes from having well-known actors as parents,” Ella said. “And I really hope that I can offer something meaningful.”