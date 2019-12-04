Even though Annette Bening and Warren Beatty‘s kids are all grown up, their parents are there for them no matter what! Now that their children — Stephen, 27, Benjamin, 25, Isabel, 22, and Ella, 19 — are off having their own adventures in life, Annette still dreams of the days when her young ones were still in diapers.

“I really miss them, quite frankly,” she recently told Closer Weekly at the Toronto International Film Festival premiere of Hope Gap. “I get that they’re adults, and they want to be off in their lives — I love that, and I’m really proud of them. I try to get them to text me as often as possible, which doesn’t always work.”

Even though Stephen, Isabel, Bella and Benjamin might be a little late texting their mom back, that doesn’t mean that they don’t love her. They’ve learned a lot about the entertainment industry by just watching their parents work.

“I feel really lucky that I’m able to pursue the work that I love, and I want my children to see that,” the mom of four explained about what she instilled in them. “I want them to have that for themselves, something that they love, that they do, that they pursue in their lives as a way of growing and learning.”

Working hard towards your goal is only one thing that Annette and Warren’s kids have learned from them. They were also taught about the importance of family and why it’s necessary to respect your loved ones.

“There’s love for your parents, your family, your spouse, your partner, your friends, but the nature of the connection you have with your children, there’s nothing like it,” Annette said. “It has its own character — it’s so serious and so powerful, and it’s a prism through which I see everything.”

It also helps that Warren and Annette are still in a loving marriage. “We just like to spend time together and talk,” the 20th Century Women star gushed. “And talk politics — a lot of politics.”

Scroll below to learn more about Annette and Warren’s four kids!