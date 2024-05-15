Former The Talk panelist Carrie Ann Inaba has broken her silence about the show ending after 15 seasons, saying she’s “sad” to see it go.

“It’s been there forever, you know, [and] I think the legacy of The Talk will always be that it was a good time to sit down with your friends and just hear different points of view so that you could find your opinion and somebody else’s opinion and share it,” Carrie Ann, 56, told Entertainment Tonight on Tuesday, May 14, while attending the Disney/ABC Upfront.

The longtime Dancing With the Stars judge added, “I always thought that was the essence of The Talk and I was always so grateful for my time there. I’m sad it’s going.”

Carrie Ann said she “called a lot of people” to share her heartbreak after CBS announced on April 12 that The Talk had been canceled and would finish with an abbreviated season 14, ending in December 2024.

“I keep in touch with a lot of people that work there and they’re sad but they’re like, ‘It’s OK, we had a good run, you know?’ And I think they’ve got a lot of joy over the years and I think there is nothing but positivity from here,” the Honolulu, Hawaii, native explained. “I’m always grateful to that show forever for giving me a voice.”

Carrie Ann joined The Talk in 2019 following the departure of original host Julie Chen Moonves. In April 2021, the former choreographer announced she was taking a leave of absence to focus on her health.

Cliff Lipson/CBS

“Hi Everyone, I have decided to take a leave of absence from @thetalkcbs to focus on my well being. We all know health is the most precious gift we have. And I need to take care of mine,” she wrote on Instagram. “I appreciate the love and support from all of you and from my family at The Talk. I hope to be back soon! Ready for action! I’m sending you all my love. And I’ll update you on my progress… talk soon.”

Carrie Ann never returned to the show, deciding with CBS to mutually part ways. She released a statement in August 2021 reading, “I enjoyed my time at The Talk as cohost and moderator and I am grateful for the opportunity I had to grow with the entire Talk family as well as truly connect with the viewers on such a personal level.”

She later said in an Instagram video, “I just want to say thank you from the bottom of my heart, to not only my wonderful cohosts, past and present, but also those behind the scenes that I love so deeply.”

One month prior, CBS announced Jerry O’Connell would be joining The Talk for season 12, along with then-cohosts Sheryl Underwood, Amanda Kloots and Elaine Welteroth. Elaine 37, left after one season and was replaced by Akbar Gbajabiamila and Natalie Morales.

“Fun times! Let’s have a great season!” Jerry, 50, wrote in an Instagram post showing the current panelists after the cancelation news was revealed, seeming upbeat about finishing off the show on a high note.

Amanda, 42, left a positive message on The Talk‘s Instagram page after the news broke that the show was coming to an end, writing, “Love this job, the people, the crew, the audience.”