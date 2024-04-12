The Talk panelists Jerry O’Connell and Amanda Kloots took to social media after CBS announced on Friday, April 12, that the show was getting canceled and will end after the upcoming shortened season 15.

“Fun times! Let’s have a great season!” Jerry, 50, wrote in an Instagram post showing the current panelists after the cancelation news was revealed, seeming upbeat about finishing off the show on a high note. Under The Talk‘s Instagram post about how season 15 would be the last, Jerry left the same comment.

Cohost Amanda, 42, was equally positive about ending on a high, commenting, “Love this job, the people, the crew, the audience!”

The Talk/Instagram

“The Talk broke new ground when it launched 14 years ago by returning daytime talk to CBS with a refreshing and award-winning format. Throughout the years, it has been a key program on CBS’ top rated daytime line-up as it brought timely, important and entertaining topics and discussions into living rooms around the globe,” CBS Entertainment president Amy Reisenbach and CBS Studios president David Stapf said in a joint statement when announcing the cancelation.

The pair thanked Jerry, Amanda and other current cohosts Akbar Gbajabiamila, Natalie Morales and Sheryl Underwood, while adding, “We also want to acknowledge our former show hosts and colleagues who contributed throughout the seasons.” They stated that the 15th and final season will end in December 2024.

The Talk panelists were afraid for security their jobs, a source told Closer exclusively on March 27, as CBS planned to make space first Black soap opera in over three decades, called The Gates.

Sonja Flemming/CBS

“Behind the scenes, tension on The Talk is at an all-time high,” the insider revealed, noting that Jerry in particular was reeling at the prospect of his longtime dream of helming a daily talk show getting cut short. He was a finalist to be Kelly Ripa‘s cohost on Live when Ryan Seacrest got the job in 2016. Jerry had filled in as Kelly’s cohost “over 100 times” by his own estimate.

The insider noted that the departure of outspoken panelist Sharon Osbourne in March 2021 after being accused of making racist remarks and original cohost Julie Chen leaving in 2018 following the sexual misconduct scandal involving her husband, former CBS executive Les Moonves, led to The Talk‘s downfall.

“Things changed. The network no longer prioritized it. The advertising budget was reduced as ratings declined,” the source revealed.

The insider warned that ABC’s The View could be the next victim of daytime programming shakeups, adding, “If the new soap is a hit, there will be more that follow. Today, The Talk is in trouble. Tomorrow it could be The View!”