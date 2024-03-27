The Talk‘s panelists are terrified their daytime show may be cut short after CBS recently announced its plans for the first Black soap opera in over three decades, sources exclusively tell Closer.

With the new daytime series The Gates in the works, “Behind the scenes, tension on The Talk is at an all-time high,” says an insider, adding that Talk hosts Akbar Gbajabiamila, Amanda Kloots, Natalie Morales, Jerry O’Connell and Sheryl Underwood are fearing over their uncertain futures.

Sources add that O’Connell, in particular, is reeling as his longtime dream of helming a daily talk show has turned into a nightmare.

According to a source, The Talk‘s star has dimmed since Sharon Osbourne left after being accused of making racist remarks and Julie Chen fled following the sexual misconduct scandal involving her husband, former CBS executive Les Moonves.

The source says, “Things changed. The network no longer prioritized it. The advertising budget was reduced as ratings declined.”

Those in the know say CBS’ ambitious plans to diversify its programming may herald a broader daytime TV shake-up. The source explains, “If the new soap is a hit, there will be more that follow. Today, The Talk is in trouble. Tomorrow it could be The View!”