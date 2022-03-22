Akbar Gbajabiamila landed his role as a cohost on The Talk in September 2021, with viewers falling in love with his infectious personality instantly. The former NFL star is a family man and loves posting videos with his kids, Elijah, Nasir, Saheedat and Naomi, whom he shares with his wife, Chrystal, in their stunning California home.

Akbar grew up in Los Angeles and began playing football and basketball in high school. He, much like his older brother, Kabeer Gbajabiamila, attended San Diego State University. After going undrafted in the 2003 NFL Draft, the television personality was signed to the Oakland Raiders. In 2005, he was released by the team and was signed by the San Diego Chargers the following year.

The dad of four had a brief stint with the Miami Dolphins in 2007 before officially retiring from the sport in 2008. He later became a sports analyst on CBS before joining the reality show Expedition Impossible in 2012. After becoming a host on the NFL Network in 2012, he made his debut as the cohost of American Ninja Warrior in 2013. He also hosted the spinoffs Team Ninja Warrior and American Ninja Warrior Junior.

When it came time for The Talk to choose a new cohost for season 12, Akbar’s name was at the top of the list. The philanthropist had already appeared as a guest host on the program in the summer of 2021 and is the second-ever male cohost next to Jerry O’Connell.

“It is an absolute honor to be joining The Talk as a host! I am so excited for this new generation of such a long-standing establishment,” he said in a press release at the time. “To be a part of this diverse group is truly a dream and a new statement for The Talk. In a world as divided as ours, I look forward to showing up as my fun and authentic self every day and advocating for conversation over confrontation.”

Even with his loaded schedule, Akbar regularly shares videos hanging out with his kids at home, pulling off hilarious pranks and completing fun challenges with them on Instagram. The simple decor and white and cream color scheme make the space look extremely serene and comforting.

Keep scrolling to take a tour of Akbar’s stunning home that he shares with his family.