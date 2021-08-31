Jerry O’Connell can’t get enough of his twin daughters, Dolly and Charlie, whom he shares with his wife, Rebecca Romijn. The Talk host said he’s learned so much about being a dad since welcoming his kids, but the most important thing his children have taught him is to be “more patient.”

Jerry got a big lesson on fatherhood while in lockdown with his family amid the coronavirus pandemic. Speaking with Closer in August 2020, the Stand by Me star said patience was his biggest virtue, noting how he spent more time than ever at home with his kiddos.

“I will say this – I was not expecting I would have to spend as much time with my children when I had kids,” Jerry exclusively shared. “I didn’t know that this pandemic thing was going to mean that I had to be with my children all the time. They didn’t tell me about that.”

Reflecting on some of the ups and downs of lockdown, Jerry joked about wishing he could have asked his own mother and father for advice. “It’s so funny being a parent during this pandemic,” he continued. “It’s not like I can be like, ‘Hey mom and dad, what did you do during the great pandemic of 1975?’ No one has been through this … we’re all going through this for the first time [and] we’re doing it together.”

Despite some challenges, Jerry wouldn’t trade his daughters for anything in the world. “It’s just so cute having girls,” the Mistresses star told People in 2016. “My relationship with them, just having little girls — and I can’t speak from experience because I only have girls — but, I just think I like girls more than I like boys. So terrible to say!”

There’s no denying Jerry has done an amazing job juggling his work as a Hollywood actor, producer, director and writer with his role as a doting dad of two. Additionally, he’s also been able to maintain an unbreakable bond with his spouse, whom he wed in 2007. During a previous chat with Closer in March 2019, the Kangaroo Jack alum and his wife revealed the secret to their marriage.

“Have twins, and as they get older and become more diabolical, you can’t get divorced!” Jerry hilariously joked, as Rebecca chimed in, “Because then one of you will be stuck with them. So you decide to stay together so one of you doesn’t end up with them!”

