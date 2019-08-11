Talk about the perfect family! Rebecca Romijn shared quite the rare family photo recently featuring her husband, Jerry O’Connell, and their two daughters.

The 46-year-old took to Instagram on Sunday, August 11, to post the snap of herself wearing a one-piece swimsuit with her man’s face on it. The actor, 45, stands next to her smiling, alongside their kids — twins Dolly and Charlie, 10 — too. Even the family dog joined in on the fun! “@JerryOShow @FoxTV stations tomorrow morning! Don’t miss it!” the actress captioned the pic, referring to her love’s new show.

Fans were all about the adorable photo, as they took to the comments section to react. “Omg … love the swimsuit and your sense of humor. Great memory photo for the future,” one person said. “Family looking so great, keep enjoying each other! Good luck with the show, break a leg!” another said.

It should come as no surprise that this pair is nothing but smiles, especially since they have remained a strong couple since tying the knot back in 2007. “She makes me laugh a lot. We just laugh all the time,” the Crossing Jordan star once exclusively told Closer Weekly. “Even when we do get into fights, we just really want to get ready to laugh!”

However, it helps that they both are able to bond over things they love — like the Real Housewives reality series. “I would have never caught wind of them if it wasn’t for her,” noted the Stand By Me costar, who looks forward to their version of an ideal date night: “to sit on the couch and watch a lot of TV.” How sweet!

It certainly seems like Rebecca and Jerry have a tight-knit bond — and besides, they aren’t about divorcing. “We have a crazy household with our kids and our three dogs. Our house is so crazy that we just don’t want to get divorced right now because neither one of us wants to end up with our kids and our dogs,” Jerry once quipped to Closer. “We realize it’s a team effort and there’s no way we can do it on our own right now!”