Carrie Ann Inaba couldn’t be more proud to be born and raised in Hawaii. Although the beloved Talk star juggles her time between life in Los Angeles and around the country for her career, she’ll always consider Hawaii her true home.

According to the L.A. Times, Carrie Ann sold her 2,252-square-foot living space for $1.5 million in 2016. The Dancing With the Stars judge said goodbye to the 1940s home in the Valley Village neighborhood of Los Angeles after dreaming of returning to Hawaii for quite some time.

“My goal is to get back soon,” she told Hawaii Luxury Magazine in April 2015. “I’ve done so much out here in Los Angeles. As far as my bucket list goes in entertainment, I have a few more things I’d like to check off. But, I’ve accomplished all of the things that I’ve set out to accomplish, and as you get older in life, you realize that it’s really important to slow down too, and I’d like to take time now to enjoy life.”

It seems Carrie made that dream a reality as she’s been spending a lot of time at her home in Hawaii. Since being in quarantine amid the coronavirus pandemic earlier this year, she’s shared tons of photos of her hanging outside on her patio, cuddling in bed with her dogs and hosting The Talk from the comfort of her living space.

It’s no surprise the TV personality adores her digs on the massive island considering it features a large kitchen, multiple living areas, bedrooms, bathrooms, an indoor gym and more. Carrie Ann’s outdoor area is just as impressive as her backyard boasts a lavish pool and spa.

In late June, the Austin Powers in Goldmember actress — who was previously engaged to ex-fiancé Robb Derringer — explained why her roots in Hawaii will always be close to her heart.

“The ocean has always been my home. Growing up in Hawaii allowed me the privilege of knowing the magic healing powers of the sea,” she wrote via Instagram. “She knows my secrets, and she gives me solace. She is the life source for so many of us. She is both majestic and powerful, while somehow bringing us all calm. But mostly she brings us together in our complete awe of her.”

