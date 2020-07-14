Sharon Osbourne‘s Los Angeles mansion is so lavish, even photos don’t do it justice! The beloved Talk star has been inviting viewers into her home ever since her famous family starred on The Osbournes in the early 2000s.

While Sharon and her husband, Ozzy Osbourne, lived across the pond in their native U.K. for a portion of their relationship, they eventually relocated to California for both of their Hollywood careers. For many years, the former music executive and the “Crazy Train” singer rented homes in high-scale neighborhoods in L.A., including Hidden Hills and more.

However, Sharon and Ozzy ultimately decided to settle down in the Beverly Hills area when they bought an architectural masterpiece in 2015. According to Today, the longtime lovebirds purchased the English-style estate in one of the most exclusive neighborhoods for $10 million.

Sharon and Ozzy’s gorgeous home is just as over-the-top as you would think. The 5,680-square-foot home features five bedrooms and six bathrooms, as well as a master suite with a private veranda that wraps along a part of the outside of the house.

Inside, the brown-brick residence boasts an eye-catching grand staircase that leads from the living room to the upstairs bedrooms. The TV personality and the Grammy winner’s home also features a two-story guesthouse with vaulted ceilings and its own parking garage.

Sharon and Ozzy’s enviable backyard is another reason their home is practically a five-star resort. Aside from the stunning shrubbery filled with wild roses and English ivy, the pair have access to a grotto-like pool and spa that you would see in Italy.

Since they moved in over five years ago, it seems Sharon and Ozzy couldn’t be happier with their gorgeous digs. In fact, Sharon loves giving fans glimpses inside her home as she’ll often share photos on social media of the two hanging out at the house with their family and friends.

Considering the doting mom — who shares kids Aimee Osbourne, Kelly Osbourne and Jack Osbourne with Ozzy — began hosting The Talk from her home amid the coronavirus earlier this year, she’s been spending a lot of time at her humble abode. However, it seems the couple doesn’t mind being in such close quarters.

“Oh it’s great,” Ozzy shared while sitting alongside Sharon and Kelly during an episode of The Talk in June. “It’s been good actually. I’ve never been at home this long in my whole career. So I have a chance to see my wife’s side of the fence, more than me being on the road.”

