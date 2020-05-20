The coronavirus outbreak is getting the best of Sharon Osbourne. The British TV personality joked she’s had enough of husband Ozzy Osbourne in a funny photo she shared on Instagram.

“[Is] quarantine quality time getting a little much for anyone else?” Sharon, 67, wrote next to a picture of a man trying to bite a woman’s head off. The on-camera host ended the caption with the hashtags “#stayhome” and “#Ilovemyhusband.” The post was liked over 15,000 times including by her cohost on The Talk, Marie Osmond, who’s married to husband Steve Craig.

James Shaw/Shutterstock

While in quarantine, Ozzy, 71, has been dealing with his Parkinson’s disease diagnosis. The rocker revealed he had a “mild” form of “PRKN2” during a sit-down interview with Robin Roberts on Good Morning America. “I’m no good with secrets,” the “Crazy Train” singer said in January. “I cannot walk around with it anymore ’cause it’s like I’m running out of excuses, you know?”

For Sharon, it was especially hard for her to learn about Ozzy’s health. “It’s been terribly challenging for us all,” the musician revealed before Sharon gave a few more details about the disease. “It’s not a death sentence by any stretch of the imagination, but it does affect certain nerves in your body,” she said. “And it’s — it’s like you have a good day and then a really bad day.”

The couple’s 35-year-old daughter, Kelly Osbourne, has seen how much of a toll Parkinson’s disease has had on her dad. That’s why she tries to make trips to his villa whenever she’s free. On May 15, Sharon posted a photo of her and her daughter playing around with Instagram filters and then on March 27, they joined Ozzy and had a lovely afternoon by the pool. However, watching her dad battle the illness has been a lot for Kelly to handle.

“It’s really strange how this works,” Kelly, 35, told Robin, 59. “There are some days where I would walk in this house and I’m like, ‘There’s absolutely nothing wrong with him,’ and you think, oh my god, he’s going to be great. We’re going to be leaving for tour next month, and then you come back the next day and nothing has happened but it’s like he can’t feel his arm and he can’t get off the couch.”

But no matter what happens, Ozzy can always count on Sharon.