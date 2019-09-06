There’s no doubt Sharon Osbourne is one doting mama! She may be known for her marriage to Ozzy Osbourne, but fans have come to know and love The Talk host ever since she began raising her three children in the public eye many years ago.

The 66-year-old beauty — who shares kids Aimee Osbourne, 36, Jack Osbourne, 35, and Kelly Osbourne, 34, with the Black Sabbath rocker — once opened up about the importance of having a strong relationship with her children and other family values.

“Structure in a family makes you feel safe, otherwise you are all over the place,” she told The Guardian back in 2012. “I made sure my children knew they would have to get up and have a family dinner at a certain time … that was important. Although we moved around a lot, we have always stayed close to our areas in L.A. and Great Missenden, Buckinghamshire, where the children went to school. I have tried to keep stability for them in this way so they can have a continuity of friendships.” Sharon couldn’t be a better mother!

To learn all about the X Factor judge and Ozzy’s three kids, be sure to scroll through the gallery below!