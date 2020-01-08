What a memory! Jack Osbourne is having the time of his life with girlfriend Aree and his little ones — and he proved that recently by sharing some fun photos of the happy bunch in Hawaii.

The 34-year-old took to Instagram on Tuesday, January 7, to share various photos of his current trip. “Aloha!” he wrote alongside the snaps — which included one with his girls, and another with his girlfriend.

Instagram

People were loving the post, as they took to the comments to respond. “The girls are getting so big,” one person said. Another added, “Thanks for sharing your beautiful family with us. Looking well hoping your feeling great.”

Ozzy Osbourne‘s son shares his daughters — Pearl, 7; Andy, 4; Minnie, 1 — with his ex-wife, Lisa Stelly. The couple officially divorced in March 2019. “So the news about us separating has probably come as a bit of a shock to everyone. But we just want to clear the air and share with you what’s going on,” the Portals to Hell cohost said at the time of the divorce via Instagram. “First and foremost, we absolutely still love each other.”

Instagram

“Our family is the most important thing in our lives, and we tried everything we could for many years to make this work,” the TV personality continued. “What’s best for our family right now is that we separate lovingly, and remain best friends who are committed to raising our children together,” he continued. “We had 7 beautiful years of being a couple, filled with the most amazing moments and we will be eternally grateful to one another for that.”

However, it seems like Jack’s new love is forming quite the bond with his three kids. “Aree and Jack’s relationship all happened super fast,” an insider told Us Weekly. “They are not living together yet but she is trying to mother his children already.”

This isn’t the first time that Jack has been spotted out and about with Aree. Last November, the happy pair were seen enjoying themselves at the 2019 AMAs — just eight months after Jack and his ex-wife called it quits.

One thing is certain: Jack is all about his family!