When we all had our eyes on Shania Twain singing a medley of hits at the 2019 AMAs, we should have instead been looking at Jack Osbourne. The 34-year-old was photographed holding hands with a woman named Aree Gearhart in the audience — and the two were looking as happy as ever.

Jack looked very handsome in his suit while Aree also looked stunning she sat next to him and Kelly Osbourne in a low-cut beige dress showing off her gorgeous figure. They were also seen enjoying Ozzy Osbourne‘s epic performance too.

In photos from after the show, Sharon Osbourne‘s only son, Aree and Kelly are seen having a blast with celebrities like Post Malone and Green Day. Tonight a deep bond was made over PUBG and sharpie mustaches,” Jack captioned the slideshow of snaps. Scroll through the pics above!

It’s unclear whether or not Jack and Aree are an item, but he is a single man now. He and ex-wife Lisa Stelly split in early 2018 when Lisa filed for divorce after six years of marriage. The couple — who were married in 2012 — saw their divorce finalized in early 2019, deciding to share joint custody of their three daughters Pearl Clementine, 7, Andy Rose, 4, and Minnie Theodora, 1. The news surprised everyone at the time of their separation, but Jack cleared up any rumors about them when he ended up sharing a statement to Instagram account about what happened.

“So the news about us separating has probably come as a bit of a shock to everyone. But we just want to clear the air and share with you what’s going on,” he said. “First and foremost, we absolutely still love each other.”

“Our family is the most important thing in our lives, and we tried everything we could for many years to make this work. What’s best for our family right now is that we separate lovingly, and remain best friends who are committed to raising our children together,” he continued. “We had 7 beautiful years of being a couple, filled with the most amazing moments and we will be eternally grateful to one another for that.”

Shutterstock

To this day, Jack and Lisa coparent their children together without any drama. In the statement, Jack also talked about his ability to raise his little girls after the divorce.

“We also have three wonderful children who we cherish more than anything,” he gushed about the most important people who mean the most to him. “We are disappointed but feel confident that we will continue to grow our relationship as coparents and best friends.”

Looks like Jack may have moved on — and we’re happy for him!