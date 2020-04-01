Worried mama! Sharon Osbourne revealed her eldest daughter, Aimee Osbourne, was recently hospitalized amid the worldwide coronavirus pandemic. The Talk cohost detailed the fear she felt as her 36-year-old underwent emergency surgery on March 29.

“We’ve been fine. I mean, you know, compared to a lot of people, we’re doing just fine,” Sharon, 67, said while giving an update on husband Ozzy Osbourne and their family during “The Talk@Home” video chat on Monday, March 30. “But yesterday, Aimee was taken into the hospital.”

BG002/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

“She had an emergency operation to remove her appendix,” the former music executive continued as fellow costars Marie Osmond, Carrie Ann Inaba, Eve and Sheryl Underwood showed concerned looks on their faces. “So, just the worst time to be in a hospital.”

However, Sharon — who shares Aimee, as well as daughter Kelly Osbourne, 35, and son Jack Osbourne, 34, with the “Crazy Train” singer — offered some good news about her daughter’s condition. “She’s fine, she’s fine now, thank God,” the doting mom gushed. “She’s out of pain and she’s recuperating.”

Besides dealing with Aimee’s hospitalization, Sharon told her costars that coronavirus also messed up plans for her and Ozzy, 71, to travel to Europe for treatment amid his battle with Parkinson’s Disease. The former Black Sabbath frontman first opened up about his diagnosis on Good Morning America in January.

“We had to cancel our trip to Switzerland. And we were meant to go the eighth of April, but we had to cancel for his treatment,” the Osbournes alum explained. “And we’re just hanging in like everybody else. You know, just trying to stay away, and be quiet, and just, you know, hold it in there.”

Mtv/Kobal/Shutterstock

After updating her cohosts and viewers on the recent events in her life, Sharon couldn’t help but get emotional regarding the deadly pandemic. “I honestly find this such frightening times. I just think it’s a really, really frightening time to be alive,” she shared. “I cry every day when I watch the death toll go up, and more and more people catch this virus, and I’m just you know, devastated by it. For me, I’m like, you know, heartbroken.”

Although it’s been a rough few days for the Osbourne family matriarch, we bet she and her brood are doing their best to make the most out of the situation. In fact, Kelly marveled at spending time with her family as she uploaded the sweetest photo with her famous mom and dad.

“Today was the first time I got to see my parents in almost three weeks!!!” the Masked Singer alum captioned a photo of the trio sitting by the pool with gloves and masks on March 26. “Even though I did not get to hug them … at this point I will take what I can get. They are doing well and are [safe] and sound for now. Thank you so much for your continued well wishes, love and support. We will get through this together. I love you all. Stay safe.”

We hope the Osbourne family is staying safe and healthy!

Given the constantly evolving nature of COVID-19, Closer Weekly wants our readers to have access to the most accurate resources. For the most up-to-date coronavirus information, guidance, and support, consult the CDC, WHO, and information from local public health officials. If you’re experiencing coronavirus symptoms, call your primary care provider for medical advice.