Family time! Sharon Osbourne and daughter Aimee Osbourne recently enjoyed a rare outing in Los Angeles. The Talk star appeared to be in good spirits as she and her stunning mini-me hit the streets for a mother-daughter shopping trip on Wednesday, January 8.

The 67-year-old beauty was all smiles as she walked alongside her eldest child, 36. For the excursion, Sharon donned a pair of black flared pants, a striped top and a trendy beige trench coat. The former music executive’s daughter, on the other hand, stepped out in a pair of striped joggers, a black top and a matching puffer jacket.

Fans were caught off guard when Sharon hit the streets with her firstborn, especially considering she typically strays from the spotlight. In fact, the Osbournes star was last spotted with Aimee during a shopping trip in Beverly Hills in mid-September 2019.

While Sharon’s other kids, Kelly Osbourne, 35, and Jack Osbourne, 34 — all of whom she shares with longtime husband Ozzy Osbourne — followed in their mom and dad’s famous footsteps, Aimee opted for a more normal life. So much so, the brunette beauty even chose to not be apart of her family’s iconic TV show, The Osbournes, while growing up as a teenage girl.

In an interview with Nylon, Aimee talked about her decision to stay away from the spotlight, which included moving out of her parent’s home at a young age. “I think, you know, when people say, ‘Why the choice?’ it didn’t even feel like, ‘Should I or shouldn’t I?’” she revealed at the time. “It was just not my aspiration.”

Sharon even once opened up about her daughter’s heartbreaking choice to leave home. During an episode of The Talk, the doting mom of three revealed Aimee separated herself from her family because she couldn’t stand filming their MTV reality show.

“I know that my eldest girl, Aimee, left home at 16 and she couldn’t live in our house because we were filming and it drove her insane. She felt, too, that she didn’t want to grow up on camera. She hated the idea, it was appalling to her,” Sharon once recalled. “And so she left at 16 and I regret every day that she did.”

Although Aimee struggled with her parents’ Hollywood superstardom, we’re happy to see the former fallout hasn’t affected their relationship today!

