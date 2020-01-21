TV personality Kelly Osbourne and Jack Osbourne are speaking out about father Ozzy Osbourne‘s health issues after their dad recently revealed he’s been diagnosed with a “mild” form of Parkinson’s disease.

“It’s really strange how this works,” Kelly, 35, told Robin Roberts during a sit-down interview with Jack, 34, Ozzy, 73, and Sharon Osbourne on Tuesday, January 21. “There are some days where I would walk in this house and I’m like, ‘There’s absolutely nothing wrong with him,’ and you think, oh my god, he’s going to be great. We’re going to be leaving for tour next month, and then you come back the next day and nothing has happened but it’s like he can’t feel his arm and he can’t get off the couch.”

“The hardest thing is watching someone who you love suffer,” Kelly continued, noting that it has become a “role reversal” for the family. “Where we have to be like, ‘Snap out of it, come on.’ We have to admit what’s happening here so we can get over this and it took a while for everyone to be on the same page.”

After learning her father has been battling Parkinson’s disease, Kelly explained she has been doing everything in her power to make life easier for him.

“I know that going to the studio makes him happy,” the former Fashion Police star continued. “I got him up and got him to the studio and that’s all I did. Everything else was him.”

Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock

Taking care of Ozzy has made Kelly and Jack realize just how important family really is. “We’ve all learned so much about each other all over again and it’s how much we love each other and how strong we are,” the purple-haired beauty explained. And Ozzy agreed.

However, not being able to provide for his family as much as he used to has certainly taken a toll on the “Crazy Train” singer.

“Coming from my working class background, I hate to let people down. I hate to not do my job. So when I see my wife go to work and my kids go to work, everybody’s doing their touring — that gets me down because I can’t contribute to my family,” the rocker told Robin. “I’m a lot better now than I was last February. I was in a shocking state.”

“This time one year ago, we didn’t know if dad was ever going to walk again,” Kelly added. But thankfully, Ozzy has been taking his health seriously and has been doing everything in his power to get well again.