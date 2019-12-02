Kelly Osbourne Is All Smiles After Enjoying a Fun Night Out With Friends in Los Angeles

Fun night out! Kelly Osbourne was all smiles as she was spotted leaving a dinner date with a friend in Los Angeles on December 1. The famous daughter of rock ‘n’ roll royalty Ozzy Osbourne and Sharon Osbourne seemed happier than ever as she and her pal were photographed leaving dinner on Sunday evening.

The 35-year-old beauty was beaming with joy as she and her buddy headed to their cars after dining at celebrity hot spot Craig’s in the West Hollywood neighborhood of L.A. The Osbournes alum’s Sunday night outing came hours after she documented being locked out of her house.

Earlier in the day, Kelly took to her Instagram Stories to share a quick clip after she and a friend were stranded outside her home without a key. “So I just locked myself out of the house,” the Project Runway Junior judge hilariously admitted as she sat on the front steps with her adorable dog in her lap. Luckily, Kelly got some much-needed help from her brother, Jack Osbourne.

In a follow-up video, The Masked Singer star can be seen cheering on her little brother, 34, as he arrived to her home with a spare key. “Here he comes to save the day,” she sang in the background as Jack waved the key into the camera. When asked by the Portals to Hell actor on how she managed to lock herself out, Kelly explained that she “slammed the door too hard and latched it.” Poor thing!

Fans can’t seem to get enough of Kelly ever since she made her debut on the latest season of The Masked Singer. Although the purple-haired beauty was booted out of the competition during the sixth week, she gushed about the incredible experience. She even called the gig “100 percent” a stepping stone in her career.

“I just shot a pilot for Fox and fingers crossed that will go. I developed and wrote a scripted series that I am in the process of selling, a modern-day kind of Bridget Jones, with a social-media-influencer kind of vibe,” Kelly recently shared with Entertainment Weekly. “Very funny. And just taking it slow. It’s all trial and error for me, figuring out what I want to do.”

We can’t wait to see what Kelly works on next!

Scroll through the gallery below to check out pics from her recent outing in L.A.!