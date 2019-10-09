Ever since Ozzy Osbourne and Sharon Osbourne fell in love, their relationship has been a whirlwind of emotions. Over the years, Sharon — who turns 67 on Wednesday, October 9 — and her rock ‘n’ roll crooner have kept fans in the loop when it comes to their tumultuous romance.

The longtime couple tied the knot in 1982 after first crossing paths in 1970 — which means they’ve been together for 40 years! At the time, Sharon, who was just 18, was sent by her father, Don Arden, to look over Ozzy after his former band, Black Sabbath, was signed to her dad’s record label, Jet Records.

After getting married during a stunning Hawaii wedding, Ozzy and Sharon went on to live a life filled with many ups and downs — including substance abuse issues, alleged affairs and more. Sadly, issues in their marriage persisted for many years as Ozzy struggled with drinking and erratic behavior.

Although The Talk star stuck beside her longtime husband, 70, for so many difficult years, they ultimately ended up splitting in May 2016. After decades of being plagued with rumors of divorce, the pair split following 33 years of marriage.

The brunette beauty even opened up about their difficult decision to end things during an episode of her daytime talk show. At the time, Sharon told her cohosts and audience that she “can’t keep living like this,” but praised Ozzy for giving her “an unbelievable life” and “three beautiful children.”

It wasn’t long, though, until Sharon and Ozzy were back together despite mention of a divorce. Just months after the two claimed they officially called it quits, The Osbournes stars revealed they were back together after a slight snafu.

“Everything is good. Everything’s on track,” Sharon revealed during her appearance on Good Morning Britain in October 2016. “You know what, my hubby … he might be a dirty dog, but he’s my dirty dog. I’ve known him since I was 18 and I’m 64 — can you believe it?”

Even though Sharon and Ozzy have been through a lot when it comes to their tumultuous relationship, we’re so glad these two were able to work it out and are now stronger than ever!

In honor of Sharon’s 67th birthday, be sure to scroll through the gallery below to check out her ultimate relationship timeline with Ozzy!