Together again! Kelly Osbourne had a sweet reunion with her parents Sharon Osbourne and Ozzy Osbourne after they spent three weeks apart due to the coronavirus outbreak.

“Today was the first time I got to see my parents in almost three weeks!!!” Kelly, 35, wrote next to a picture of her, Sharon, 67, and Ozzy, 71, sitting by the pool with gloves and a mask on. “Even though I did not get to hug them … at this point I will take what I can get. They are doing well and are [safe] and sound for now. Thank you so much for your continued well wishes, love and support. We will get through this together. I love you all. Stay safe.”

The British TV personality shared the sweet photo on Thursday, March 26, and on that same day, she took a screenshot of a text her father sent her. “It was so lovely seeing you today. Toddles, it breaks my heart that I couldn’t give you a kiss and a hug,” Ozzy wrote via text.

Sadly, due to COVID-19, Kelly and her parents will have to practice social distancing a little while longer. In an emotional Instagram post, the purple-haired beauty shared why coronavirus has made her so afraid for Sharon and Ozzy.

“I wish there was something I could say to comfort you all,” Kelly wrote on Monday, March 23. “Some wisdom I could drop on you to relieve you from the fear that surrounds us all right now. The truth is, I am scared too. Both of my parents are high-risk … especially my dad. If I would have known three weeks ago when I sent them off to Panama that that was gonna be the last time I got to hug and kiss them for a while … I would have held on a little longer.”

She continued, “However, these are the sacrifices we must make. I stay at home for my mum and dad. If you don’t have anyone to stay home for, I beg you, #StayHomeForOzzy.”

Given the constantly evolving nature of COVID-19, Closer Weekly wants our readers to have access to the most accurate resources. For the most up-to-date coronavirus information, guidance, and support, consult the CDC, WHO, and information from local public health officials. If you’re experiencing coronavirus symptoms, call your primary care provider for medical advice.