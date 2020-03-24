If you’re feeling lonely and nervous regarding the worldwide coronavirus pandemic, Kelly Osbourne wants you to know she’s in the same boat. The Masked Singer alum shared an emotional message on Instagram detailing her worries for dad Ozzy Osbourne and mom Sharon Osbourne.

“I wish there was something I could say to comfort you all. Some wisdom I could drop on you to relieve you from the fear that surrounds us all right now,” Kelly, 35, wrote alongside a photo of herself holding up a piece of paper that read “#IStayHomeforOzzy” on Monday, March 23. “The truth is, I am scared too. Both of my parents are high risk … especially my dad.”

The former Osbournes star sweetly admitted that if she “would have known” three weeks ago when she sent the “Crazy Train” crooner, 71, and the Talk cohost, 67, off to Panama “that that was gonna be the last time I got to hug and kiss them for a while … I would have held on a little longer.”

Despite fearing for her famous father — who revealed his diagnosis with Parkinson’s disease in late January — and mother, Kelly urged the importance of social distancing. Throughout March, states around the U.S. began implementing measures to limit the spread of COVID-19 by closing schools, modifying public transportation schedules and canceling events and other gatherings.

“However, these are the sacrifices we must make,” she insisted. “I stay home for my mom and dad. If you don’t have anyone to stay home for, I beg you #StayHomeForOzzy.”

The Dancing With the Stars alum even offered her dad’s fans a way to occupy some of their time. “Help put a smile on my dad’s face while he is in quarantine by posting a pic of your best Ozzy impersonation and #StayHomeForOzzy … I love you all.”

It’s no surprise that Kelly is concerned for the former Black Sabbath frontman considering he’s suffered a handful of health issues throughout the last year. On top of his battle with Parkinson’s, Ozzy struggled with pneumonia, underwent surgery for a hand infection, he was hospitalized following complications from the flu and he even suffered a traumatic fall at his home.

“[It] was the worst, longest, most painful, miserable year of my life,” Ozzy candidly confessed to Good Morning America in January, noting the severe accident landed him in the hospital, forced him to cancel his tour and spend several months in therapy and rehab.

We hope the entire Osbourne family is staying safe!

