From Dark Red to Platinum Blonde! See Sharon Osbourne’s Hair Evolution Over the Years

It’s hard to name all the celebrities with iconic hairstyles without mentioning Sharon Osbourne. The British TV personality has been rocking her signature short red hairstyle since she stepped on the scene with husband Ozzy Osbourne nearly 30 years ago. That is, until 2020.

The CBS star debuted a shocking new platinum blonde ‘do on the February 18 episode of The Talk, and she credited celebrity colorist Jack Martin for her fabulous new hairstyle.

“Another great day in my career welcoming the most beautiful and elegant talk show host and entertainer @sharonosbourne for a complete transformation,” he said while showing off his client’s makeover on Instagram. “She explained to me that she wanted to do this transformation [a] long time ago, but every time she attempts, it ends up with a disaster.”

Jack revealed the Unbreakable author wanted to change her infamous hair because of the insane amount of upkeep it took to maintain. She grew “tired” of “coloring [it] once a week dark vibrant red for the past 18 years.”

“I was just so fed up of going and having it dyed and having it dyed and I just was like, ‘I can’t do this anymore,’” the executive producer of God Bless Ozzy Osbourne said on her talk show. “I’m like, ‘Why am I trying to do something or be something that I’m not?’ So just be who you are.”

After debuting her new look, the hair icon revealed she began receiving so many compliments, especially from her husband. “He said, ‘The Devil Wears Prada,’” the talk show host gushed about Ozzy’s reaction. We can definitely see the resemblance to Meryl Streep‘s famous character!

Though Talk cohost Marie Osmond, recently sported her own gorgeous blonde wig, the 60-year-old doesn’t believe she was the inspiration behind her friend’s new look. “I don’t think so,” the singer told Closer Weekly on Thursday, February 20. “Sharon has been talking about it.”

Now we want to dye our hair platinum blonde, too!

Scroll below to see Sharon’s hair transformation over the years!