She’s loving it! Marie Osmond is still head over (hair?) about her new do, and she can’t help but to continue to gush.

“I think blondes DO have more fun! 😂,” the 60-year-old wrote via Instagram on Tuesday, February 11. She then gave praise to the man behind her hairstyle.

“This is @hairbycody90210, I absolutely adore him!!” the entertainer continued. “What should we call him? What should his hashtag be?? #CutieCody #CodysTheMan #CodyCoyote #CrazyCody 😂.” Take a look at the sweet post below!

People were loving the various photos shared by the singer, as they took to the comments section to respond. “You’re beautiful no matter what hair color you have Miss Marie,” one fan said. Another added, “I don’t know what you should call him, but dang girl … I really like this look on you!!”

The TV personality shared her new look on The Talk on Tuesday, February 11, teasing it on social media beforehand. “Watch @TheTalkCBS tomorrow!! I’m going to be blonde on the show. I hear they have more fun. What do you think? #LetsTalk,” she asked her followers. This is not the first time that the hitmaker has gone blonde — she rocked the lighter hair during a girls trip to Mt. Rushmore, a look that really caught the attention of everyone. However, there’s a reason why Marie originally hit the dye bottle.

“My kids really like it and initially, I did it, just so we can have our private time,” she once exclusively explained to Closer Weekly. “Because I’m not going to be rude if someone comes up for an autograph, but I notice that they now don’t — well, now that I posted it, they know that I’m blonde — so I have a red-headed one now, it’s really good.” Aww! Donny Osmond‘s little sister also revealed that she would only keep the blonde under a certain circumstance.

“If my hair gets really, really gray and I can’t dye it black anymore, I’ll go blonde!” she joked!

Whatever Marie chooses to do with her hair moving forward we just know that it is absolutely going to look great!

