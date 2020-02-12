Marie Osmond Says ‘Blondes Do Have More Fun’ As Gushes Over Her New Look
She’s loving it! Marie Osmond is still head over (hair?) about her new do, and she can’t help but to continue to gush.
“I think blondes DO have more fun! 😂,” the 60-year-old wrote via Instagram on Tuesday, February 11. She then gave praise to the man behind her hairstyle.
“This is @hairbycody90210, I absolutely adore him!!” the entertainer continued. “What should we call him? What should his hashtag be?? #CutieCody #CodysTheMan #CodyCoyote #CrazyCody 😂.” Take a look at the sweet post below!
People were loving the various photos shared by the singer, as they took to the comments section to respond. “You’re beautiful no matter what hair color you have Miss Marie,” one fan said. Another added, “I don’t know what you should call him, but dang girl … I really like this look on you!!”
The TV personality shared her new look on The Talk on Tuesday, February 11, teasing it on social media beforehand. “Watch @TheTalkCBS tomorrow!! I’m going to be blonde on the show. I hear they have more fun. What do you think? #LetsTalk,” she asked her followers. This is not the first time that the hitmaker has gone blonde — she rocked the lighter hair during a girls trip to Mt. Rushmore, a look that really caught the attention of everyone. However, there’s a reason why Marie originally hit the dye bottle.
View this post on Instagram
This photo was taken on my girls trip this week to #MtRushmore. We were looking at all the cute cabins where we were staying that one of our friend’s dad owns. They were all occupied, and one sweet lady said you can come see ours, my husband is sleeping but could you take a photo with him anyway? He’ll be sad he missed seeing you. Now, I’ve taken a lot of photos with people throughout my life but this… oh, it’s definitely the most unique!!! 🤣😂🤣 He woke up and still remained in bed 😆 but this situation made me think about my topic for today’s Sunday message… getting out of bed! 😳🤗🤪🧐😜🥰 I do several things when I first wake up. First, I get up! It would be so easy to stay in bed and sleep a bit longer, but I have found the day just goes better when I just GET UP. The next thing I do is set my intentions for the day. I read scriptures, make a few notes about what I need to do and then take a moment to ponder what I have read. It’s my simple devotional, and although it doesn’t require a great deal of time, it sets a tone of peace for the rest of my day. This morning I came across a familiar scripture that I have used often in my life. But right now it is especially important. Isaiah 40:31 “But they that wait upon the Lord shall renew their strength; they shall mount up with wings as eagles; they shall run, and not be weary; and they shall walk, and not faint.” I love this promise especially as I prepare for September… where I will be shooting #TheTalk in the morning in California and fly to Vegas for the show @FlamingoVegas until we end our 11 year run in #LasVegas. This promise that we WILL have that strength and that we can go forward strengthens my faith and trust in God’s promise because He will be with us the whole way. And besides we didn’t come to earth to live our life staying in bed.. though I do believe in a few naps once in a while and… even a photo while taking one! 🤣 #HappySunday Go to my Facebook page or marieosmond.com/sundaymessage to read the rest of the message ♥️
“My kids really like it and initially, I did it, just so we can have our private time,” she once exclusively explained to Closer Weekly. “Because I’m not going to be rude if someone comes up for an autograph, but I notice that they now don’t — well, now that I posted it, they know that I’m blonde — so I have a red-headed one now, it’s really good.” Aww! Donny Osmond‘s little sister also revealed that she would only keep the blonde under a certain circumstance.
“If my hair gets really, really gray and I can’t dye it black anymore, I’ll go blonde!” she joked!
Whatever Marie chooses to do with her hair moving forward we just know that it is absolutely going to look great!
Listen on Spotify to Closer Classic Film and TV as we celebrate Classic TV with behind the scenes coverage, celebrity interviews, news and much more!